Greek Edition

Moloko – The Time Is Now | Tune of the Day

A velvet groove drenched in passion and momentum — Moloko’s 2000 classic still pulses with sonic elegance and emotional urgency.

By Hit Channel
In
Tune of the Day

Released in 2000, The Time Is Now marked a defining moment for Moloko — the duo of Róisín Murphy and Mark Brydon — transcending the trip-hop label to craft a song both immediate and timeless. It’s a lush, layered track: acoustic guitars flirt with disco-tinged strings, while Murphy’s voice glides effortlessly between vulnerability and command.

The production is sensual without being soft, assertive without shouting. It’s a song that breathes with intention, urging listeners to seize the moment not with haste, but with heat. The refrain “Let’s make this moment last” is both an invitation and a challenge — to be present, to feel fully.

More than two decades on, The Time Is Now hasn’t aged — it’s evolved. It still plays like a midnight whisper in a crowded club, or a solitary thought on a Sunday morning. A rare track that dances across genres and decades with elegance, desire, and purpose.

