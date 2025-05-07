From ‘Human’ to Healing: Rag’n’Bone Man Returns with a Danger Mouse Banger and a New Purpose

Rag’n’Bone Man has officially entered his next chapter—and he’s kicking it off with a nod to where it all began. The British powerhouse, real name Rory Charles Graham, just wrapped a five-date Australian tour where fans got the very first taste of his new Danger Mouse-produced track, “Time to Love.”

“It’s a real banger,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s slightly underground—not necessarily a big pop song—but it really has heads nodding in the audience.” Australia, fittingly, was the first to hear it live.

The standalone single arrives as a spiritual cousin to his third album What Do You Believe In?—a soul-baring project that dropped in October 2024 and helped him process deep personal grief. “It really helped me through trauma,” Graham said. “At first, performing those songs live, I thought, ‘There’s no way. I’d just be a mess.’ But I got over that. It was definitely a remedy.”

That kind of emotional honesty has always been Rag’n’Bone Man’s superpower. His 2016 breakout “Human” didn’t just launch his career—it became a global anthem, racking up 5 billion streams and 2 billion YouTube views. “It became this monster of a song,” he recalls. “It changed everything.”

Fast-forward nearly a decade, and he’s still evolving. Whether it’s chart-topping albums, fishing with his kids, or exploring music for film, Rag’n’Bone Man is staying grounded. Asked if he’d do anything differently, he replied, “Holy sh-t, no way. I think I did alright. Maybe drink a little less, but that’s about it.”

With “Time to Love” arriving this weekend, it’s clear: he’s still got something to say—and the soul to back it up.