back to top
Greek Edition

From ‘Human’ to Healing: Rag’n’Bone Man Returns with a Danger Mouse Banger and a New Purpose

The soul giant opens up about trauma, fame, and debuting his next chapter—“Time to Love”—on Aussie soil.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Rag’n’Bone Man “Human” music video still

Rag’n’Bone Man has officially entered his next chapter—and he’s kicking it off with a nod to where it all began. The British powerhouse, real name Rory Charles Graham, just wrapped a five-date Australian tour where fans got the very first taste of his new Danger Mouse-produced track, “Time to Love.”

“It’s a real banger,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s slightly underground—not necessarily a big pop song—but it really has heads nodding in the audience.” Australia, fittingly, was the first to hear it live.

The standalone single arrives as a spiritual cousin to his third album What Do You Believe In?—a soul-baring project that dropped in October 2024 and helped him process deep personal grief. “It really helped me through trauma,” Graham said. “At first, performing those songs live, I thought, ‘There’s no way. I’d just be a mess.’ But I got over that. It was definitely a remedy.”

- Advertisement -

That kind of emotional honesty has always been Rag’n’Bone Man’s superpower. His 2016 breakout “Human” didn’t just launch his career—it became a global anthem, racking up 5 billion streams and 2 billion YouTube views. “It became this monster of a song,” he recalls. “It changed everything.”

Fast-forward nearly a decade, and he’s still evolving. Whether it’s chart-topping albums, fishing with his kids, or exploring music for film, Rag’n’Bone Man is staying grounded. Asked if he’d do anything differently, he replied, “Holy sh-t, no way. I think I did alright. Maybe drink a little less, but that’s about it.”

With “Time to Love” arriving this weekend, it’s clear: he’s still got something to say—and the soul to back it up.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved