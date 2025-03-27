Watch Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful Trailer – A Daring Pop Opera Inspired by The Wall!

Miley Cyrus is set to redefine pop music with her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, a mesmerizing concept project developed in collaboration with renowned producer Shawn Everett. Inspired in part by The Wall by Pink Floyd, this new work will be a visual and auditory journey, pushing the boundaries of contemporary pop. The album, featuring 13 tracks, is scheduled for release on May 30, 2025.

The artistic vision behind Something Beautiful is deeply rooted in visual storytelling. Cyrus first encountered Alan Parker’s film Pink Floyd The Wall as a teenager, an experience that left a lasting impression. Reflecting on it, she shared, “I wanted to create The Wall, but with more glamour, more pop culture, and a wardrobe to match.” This fusion of psychedelia and fashion is at the core of her latest project.

Describing the album’s atmosphere as “hypnotic and glamorous,” Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar that her goal is to heal a troubled culture through music. “I want to be a human psychedelic,” she explained. “I’m not interested in people imitating me—I want to elevate their frequencies to a new level.” This philosophy extends beyond sound, as the visuals have played a crucial role in shaping the album’s sonic identity.

The music of Something Beautiful carries a therapeutic quality, even when tackling themes of heartbreak, chaos, or loss. “It’s about capturing beauty in the darkest moments,” Cyrus stated. “Shadows, contrasts, and textures make a painting complete.” This layered approach to storytelling makes the album an immersive experience.

To accompany the release, Cyrus has directed a visual film alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. Set for a June premiere, the film is co-produced by XYZ and Panos Cosmatos, the visionary director behind Mandy (2018), which served as an inspiration for Cyrus. According to Cosmatos, Something Beautiful is her most experimental work yet, but “in a way that remains undeniably pop.”

With Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus continues to evolve as an artist, proving once again that she is unafraid to challenge norms and push creative limits. Mark your calendars for May 30—this is one journey you won’t want to miss.