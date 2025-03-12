back to top
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The hit music video joins Miley’s elite billion-view club

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Miley Cyrus continues to dominate the music industry, with her hit single “Flowers” reaching an impressive 1 billion views on YouTube. The song, which became an anthem of empowerment and self-love, has solidified its place as one of her most successful releases.

This latest milestone marks Miley’s fourth video to join the billion-views club. It follows the legendary “Wrecking Ball” (2013), the ever-iconic “Party In the U.S.A.” (2009), and her collaboration on “23” (2013) with Mike WiLL Made-It, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J. The latter crossed the billion mark in December 2024.

The success of “Flowers” doesn’t come as a surprise. The song quickly went viral upon its release, topping global charts and dominating streaming platforms. Its deeply personal lyrics and catchy melody resonated with fans worldwide, making it a cultural moment rather than just another hit single.

With this latest achievement, Miley Cyrus proves once again that she remains a powerhouse in pop music. As her music continues to evolve, her ability to connect with audiences and generate viral success remains stronger than ever.

