Metallica Aim for Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich didn’t hold back his excitement when asked whether the legendary heavy metal band would consider performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. With Super Bowl 2026 set to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara—just outside of San Francisco—the timing and location couldn’t be more perfect for the Bay Area’s adopted metal icons.

A Dream Performance for Metallica

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981, Metallica has long been tied to San Francisco, their spiritual home base. Ulrich made it clear that performing at the Super Bowl would be a milestone not just for the band but for the city itself.

“Hell yes, we’d love to do it,” Ulrich told Stern. “First of all, every one of us wants to play. And it’s happening in San Francisco—that would be a dream come true. The perfect fit.”

He also emphasized the deep connection between the band and the Bay Area:

“As someone who has represented San Francisco worldwide and shouted my love for the city and the Bay Area for decades, this would be the ultimate moment. But in the end, it’s not our decision.”

Why the Super Bowl Needs Metallica

The Super Bowl halftime show has traditionally featured pop, R&B, and hip-hop megastars. But with growing calls for rock and metal representation, Metallica’s presence could bring a fresh, high-energy vibe to the iconic show. Here’s why they’re a solid pick:

Global Influence: Metallica is one of the best-selling bands of all time, with fans across generations.

Stadium Experience: The band has decades of experience performing in massive venues.

Bay Area Pride: With the Super Bowl in San Francisco, local pride would hit an all-time high.

Genre Representation: Rock and metal fans have long awaited proper halftime show representation.

Has Metallica Played the Super Bowl Before?

Not the halftime show. Although Metallica performed just outside the stadium during Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, they were notably left out of the official halftime event. Fans and critics alike called out the omission. 2026 could be the perfect redemption.

Could This Finally Be Metallica’s Time?

With three years to go until Super Bowl 2026, the NFL still has time to make the call. But Lars Ulrich has made it clear: Metallica is ready, willing, and more than capable of delivering a halftime show to remember.

Let’s hope the decision-makers are listening.