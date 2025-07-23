back to top
Martin Solveig Officially Retires from DJing at Les Vieilles Charrues 2025

French music icon bids farewell to live performances, promises to keep producing for future generations

By fotis
Martin Solveig, the internationally celebrated French DJ and producer, has officially announced his retirement from performing live. The emotional farewell took place on July 19, 2025, during a stunning set at the Les Vieilles Charrues music festival in France — marking both his only appearance of the year and his final show ever.

Before a crowd of 70,000, Solveig reflected on his journey, telling fans, “All my life, each time I came onstage I told myself: ‘Play like it’s your last concert.’ Just until that moment arrives.” With a heartfelt speech, he thanked long-time followers and acknowledged the next generation of artists who would carry the torch.

Although he’s stepping away from the DJ booth, Solveig made it clear that his love for music remains unwavering. Confirming the news via social media on July 23rd, he wrote, “To new beginnings… I’m leaving the stage with a full heart… Music is my life — and always will be.”

With a career that began in the early ’90s and spanned collaborations with legends like Madonna and David Guetta, Solveig leaves behind a legacy rich in innovation and chart success. His 2011 hit “Hello” remains a defining anthem, while his recent 2023 album Back to Life reestablished his creative presence.

Though his days on stage are over, Martin Solveig’s musical voice will continue to echo through studios and speakers worldwide.

