Jamie xx Drops New Single “Dream Night” from Critically Acclaimed Album In Waves

Jamie xx is back in the spotlight with his latest single, “Dream Night” — an atmospheric club anthem already making waves across festival stages and playlists alike. Released in the wake of his acclaimed second album In Waves, the track is a euphoric celebration of music, movement, and the magic of live performances.

Originally teased during his 2025 summer tour, “Dream Night” quickly became a fan favorite, now a staple in his headline sets across Europe and North America. The single captures the vibrant energy and intimacy Jamie xx experienced while touring globally this year.

“This track came together naturally while I was on the road with In Waves,” said Jamie. “After so many beautiful nights playing music around the world, I wanted to reflect that joy and connection. Hopefully, it helps create even more dream-like moments.”

The release follows the 10th anniversary of his iconic debut album In Colour — a timeless piece of British electronic culture — and solidifies Jamie xx’s position as one of the most inventive producers of his generation.

In Waves, released in September 2024 via Young, debuted at No.5 on the UK charts. With collaborations from Honey Dijon, Panda Bear, Robyn, and fellow The xx members Romy and Oliver Sim, the record has received widespread critical acclaim, hailed as “flawless” by NME and “a masterpiece” by Clash.

“Dream Night” continues that momentum — a testament to Jamie xx’s ability to blend nostalgia, innovation, and pure dancefloor magic.

Jamie xx – Dream Night