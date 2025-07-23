Buckingham Nicks Finally Reissued After 50 Years — Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite

Over five decades since its original release, Buckingham Nicks — the only album Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham recorded as a duo — is finally getting an official reissue. Set to arrive on September 19, 2025, via Rhino Records’ high-fidelity reissue series, the album has been remastered from the original analog master tapes. It will be available on CD and digital platforms for the first time.

Originally released in 1973, the album gained cult status but remained unavailable for streaming or digital purchase. That changes this fall, with the remastered version offering both longtime fans and new listeners a deeper look at the roots of two music legends.

The reissue was teased last week by cryptic social posts from both artists, quoting lyrics from their song “Frozen Love.” On Wednesday, the opening track, “Crying in the Night,” was released to streaming, marking the duo’s quiet return to the spotlight.

- Advertisement -

Buckingham and Nicks, then in their early 20s, recorded Buckingham Nicks before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Though the album initially failed commercially, it led to a pivotal invitation from Mick Fleetwood that changed rock history.

The re-release features the original controversial cover — a photo Nicks has since said made her feel “like a rat in a trap.” Yet it remains a snapshot of a raw, creative partnership that would fuel Fleetwood Mac’s most iconic era.

Though rumors of a Fleetwood Mac reunion continue, both artists have dismissed the idea following Christine McVie’s passing in 2022. Still, the reissue of Buckingham Nicks reminds us where it all began — and why their musical chemistry still resonates.

Buckingham Nicks (2025 Remaster): 01 Crying in the Night (2025 Remaster)

02 Stephanie (2025 Remaster)

03 Without a Leg to Stand On (2025 Remaster)

04 Crystal (2025 Remaster)

05 Long Distance Winner (2025 Remaster)

06 Don’t Let Me Down Again (2025 Remaster)

07 Django 08 Races Are Run (2025 Remaster)

09 Lola (My Love) (2025 Remaster)

10 Frozen Love (2025 Remaster)