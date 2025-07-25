Mariah Carey Teases New Era With Sugar-Infused Single “Sugar Sweet”

Mariah Carey is back—and she’s bringing the sweetness. The legendary vocalist just dropped her new single “Sugar Sweet,” a sultry summer anthem that marks the second taste from her upcoming 16th studio album, Here For It All, out September 26 via Gamma.

Featuring guest vocals from rising stars Shenseea and Kehlani, “Sugar Sweet” blends nostalgic R&B tones with breezy Caribbean-influenced rhythms. The result is a smooth, flirtatious groove tailor-made for golden-hour playlists and late-night drives. The track was co-written by Mariah herself alongside Grammy-nominated songwriter Felisha Fury, with HARV—best known for Justin Bieber’s Peaches—on production.

Carey first teased the track on July 19 with a playful Instagram clip: a video of her in the kitchen literally “mixing it up,” lip-syncing lyrics while stirring a bowl, serving diva charm and visual innuendo in equal measure.

“Sugar Sweet” follows her recent single “Type Dangerous,” which just received a remix EP featuring Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Method Man, reigniting interest ahead of what’s being described as one of Carey’s most cohesive projects to date.

In a recent Apple Music interview, Mariah shared:

“The album is done. I don’t want to spoil too much, but this next single is definitely one of my favorites. It’s summery. It’s got that bounce I love.”

Here For It All marks Carey’s first full-length studio effort since 2018’s Caution, and early signs point to a bold evolution that keeps her signature sound intact while pushing into fresh territory.

With “Sugar Sweet,” Mariah proves once again why she remains the undisputed queen of pop-R&B hybrids—bringing charisma, collaboration, and charm in a single irresistible package.