Drake and Central Cee Drop 2025 Club Anthem “Which One”

Drake and Central Cee are back with “Which One”, an electrifying new single already shaping up to be the defining club record of 2025. First teased during Drake’s set at Wireless Festival, the track has since taken on a life of its own, officially dropping as a standalone release — separate from Central Cee’s debut studio album Can’t Rush Greatness, which landed earlier this year.

From the jump, “Which One” is built to dominate nightclubs, late-night playlists, and booming car speakers. The production strips things back just enough to let the rhythm breathe, giving both artists room to flex their distinct styles. The song’s core theme — the question of choice, indulgence, and temptation — is encapsulated by a hook so hypnotic it practically begs for repeat plays.

Drake delivers with calculated confidence. Every bar is deliberate, laced with swagger, pacing his lines like a seasoned storyteller. The refrain “Which one?” isn’t just a question; it’s a challenge, a provocation, and a power move rolled into one. His performance feels effortless yet razor-sharp — classic Drake, evolved.

Central Cee brings grounding energy. His delivery cuts through the minimalist beat with surgical flow, striking a perfect contrast with Drake’s smooth cadence. There’s grit in his performance, and it adds tension that elevates the entire track. Together, their chemistry is undeniable — both competitive and collaborative.

“Which One” isn’t just a track — it’s a moment. A late-night anthem with depth, built on rhythm and charisma. Stream it now on all major platforms and let it soundtrack your summer.