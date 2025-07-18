Maluma Drops “Bronceador” – The Ultimate Latin Summer Anthem of 2025

Maluma is heating up the charts once again with “Bronceador”, a vibrant and irresistible Latin anthem poised to dominate the summer of 2025. With tropical beats and a sun-kissed groove, the Colombian superstar delivers the kind of carefree energy and sensual rhythm fans crave this season.

Inspired by his earlier hits like “La Temperatura”, “Carnaval”, and “Coco Loco”, “Bronceador” captures the essence of a Caribbean summer flirtation. The story unfolds in the lively streets of Cartagena, where Maluma sets out to win the heart of a mysterious woman—all through a rhythm that’s impossible not to dance to from the very first beat.

The single is produced by hitmakers MadMusick, Majestik, Ily Wonder, and Los Jaycobz, forming a rich sonic cocktail of reggaeton, tropical percussion, and smooth melodies. The result is a track that celebrates Latin culture, joy, and connection in every bar.

Directed by Cesar Pimienta “Tes”, the music video is a visual feast, shot under the blazing sun of Cartagena. Featuring Colombian top model Ariadna Gutiérrez alongside creators Tammy Parra and Daniela Durán, the clip ends with a golden beachside party at sunset—where Maluma finally captures his love interest’s heart amid dancing and celebration.

With “Bronceador”, Maluma once again proves he’s the king of timeless summer anthems, blending passion, style, and tropical heat into a soundtrack that’s built for sunsets, sea breezes, and wild nights.