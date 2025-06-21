Machine Gun Kelly Confirms Bob Dylan Narrated ‘Lost Americana’ Trailer — And Introduces Daughter Named Saga

In an unexpected but powerful twist to his ongoing creative reinvention, Machine Gun Kelly has officially confirmed that the voice narrating the trailer for his upcoming album Lost Americana belongs to none other than Bob Dylan.

Appearing on the Today Show, MGK (real name: Colson Baker) broke his silence about the collaboration, joking:

“A magician never reveals his secrets.”

He added with a smile, “Pure desperation. Just knocking on his door relentlessly… not going away.”

While the full story remains shrouded in mystery—Dylan style—what’s clear is the deep sense of gratitude MGK feels.

“Maybe it’s just one pioneer seeing something that I am doing that, in the long term, will be understood,” he said, quickly clarifying, “Not calling myself a pioneer—him.”

The connection first raised eyebrows when Dylan unexpectedly shared a clip of MGK rapping in a record store on Instagram earlier this year. The two reportedly met in May at the Outlaw Festival, where Dylan was performing, fueling rumors of a collaboration that turned out to be very real.

The trailer for Lost Americana—out August 8—features Dylan’s iconic voice over vintage-style footage, reflecting on fading dreams and cultural nostalgia:

“From the gold neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces…”

But that wasn’t MGK’s only revelation.

He also shared that his newborn daughter with Megan Fox is named Saga Blade, not “Celestial Seed” as some fans had guessed.

“Saga represents the five-year journey of her coming, disappearing, coming back,” he explained. “She is an epic story.”

He also revealed the name draws inspiration from Sága, the Norse goddess of storytelling and prophecy—tying back to his own Norwegian roots.

With Lost Americana marking his first full-length album since 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, and a deeper artistic direction on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be MGK’s most personal and unexpected chapter yet.

