Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album Lost Americana Narrated by Bob Dylan

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to rewrite the American Dream in his own voice—and Bob Dylan’s. The genre-blending artist just announced his new album, titled Lost Americana, arriving August 8, 2025, with a cinematic trailer narrated by none other than Bob Dylan himself.

Dylan’s voice sets the tone: “Lost Americana is a personal excavation of the American Dream. A sonic map of forgotten places… a tribute to the spirit of reinvention.” The poetic narration overlays nostalgic home videos of MGK riding motorcycles and wearing custom tour jackets, setting the scene for what looks to be his most conceptual and introspective project yet.

This marks MGK’s first studio album since 2022’s Mainstream Sellout. While the tracklist hasn’t been revealed, fans can expect to hear his latest single “Cliché”, which pays tribute to Dylan’s lyricism with the line “Baby, I’m a rolling stone.” Other recent releases like “Your Name Forever” and his “Iris” cover with Julia Wolf could also find their place on the album.

The collaboration with Dylan came as a shock even to MGK. After the legendary artist unexpectedly posted a vintage video of MGK rapping in a vinyl store, speculation swirled about a deeper creative link. The trailer confirms it—Lost Americana is more than an album; it’s a cross-generational artistic statement.

With Dylan’s stamp of approval and a bold new narrative direction, Lost Americana positions MGK not just as a performer, but as a storyteller for a restless generation chasing freedom between the lines of the past and future.