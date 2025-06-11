Kendrick Lamar Announces Grand National Tour Australia 2025 With Massive Stadium Shows

Kendrick Lamar is officially making his long-awaited return to Australia in December 2025, and he’s doing it bigger than ever. As part of his ongoing Grand National Tour, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper has announced two major solo stadium shows in Melbourne and Sydney—his largest headline performances in the country since The Big Steppers Tour in 2022.

Fans will catch Kendrick at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on December 3 and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on December 10. These dates accompany his previously announced headlining sets at the Spilt Milk Festival, which runs across Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast between December 6–14. With both festival and stadium appearances confirmed, Kendrick’s Australian return is quickly becoming one of the year’s most anticipated live music events.

The Grand National Tour isn’t just a victory lap; it follows a stellar year for Lamar. At the 2025 BET Awards, he took home five major trophies, including Album of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Earlier this year, his track “Not Like Us” became his first-ever No. 1 single in Australia, thanks to a Grammy-fueled resurgence.

Unlike his recent U.S. run co-headlining with SZA, the Australian shows will be Kendrick solo—pure, unfiltered performance energy from one of the most acclaimed rappers of our time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale via Ticketek on Monday, June 16. Presales for Vodafone and Live Nation customers begin June 12 and 13. Demand is expected to be high—don’t sleep on this.

Kendrick Lamar – 2025 Australian Tour Dates:

Dec. 3 – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Dec. 6 – Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC, Australia

Dec. 7 – Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA, Australia

Dec. 10 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Dec. 13 – Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT, Australia

Dec. 14 – Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD, Australia