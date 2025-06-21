Kesha Drops Empowering New Single “Attention!” with Slayyyter and Rose Gray

Kesha is officially back in full force with the release of her electrifying new single, “Attention!”, featuring rising pop rebels Slayyyter and Rose Gray. Dropped on June 20, 2025, the track marks the lead single from her upcoming studio album, provocatively titled “. (PERIOD)”, set for release on July 4.

Blending early 2000s synth-pop energy with a sharp modern edge, “Attention!” channels the spirit of self-worth and public validation. Kesha’s charismatic vocals take center stage, backed by fierce verses from Slayyyter and the ethereal yet gritty flair of Rose Gray. It’s loud, glittery, and unapologetically confident.

Lyrically, the song is a declaration of presence—a high-octane anthem for anyone who’s ever demanded to be seen. With its addictive chorus and pulsing beat, “Attention!” arrives as both a club banger and a statement of intent for this new era of Kesha.

The collaboration is symbolic. Slayyyter, the internet-pop provocateur behind cult tracks like “Mine,” brings her signature hyperpop chaos and unapologetic energy. Meanwhile, Rose Gray, the UK’s rising voice in electronic pop, fresh from her acclaimed album Louder, Please, adds a rich emotional texture to the mix.

Alongside the single, Kesha has also announced her upcoming “The Tits Out Tour”, a bold summer tour featuring glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters and select dates with both Slayyyter and Rose Gray as support acts. The tour promises to be as wild and liberating as the single itself.

With “Attention!”, Kesha proves she’s not just back—she’s louder, freer, and more fearless than ever.

Listen: Kesha feat. Slayyyter, Rose Gray – Attention!