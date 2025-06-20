back to top
Greek Edition

Lorde Drops “Hammer,” a Horny Ode to City Life Ahead of ‘Virgin’ Album Release

With “Hammer,” Lorde sets the tone for her boldest era yet as she gears up for the release of Virgin on June 27.

By fotis
In
Pop

Lorde is entering a bold new chapter—and it begins with a Hammer. The pop visionary has just released “Hammer,” the final single before her highly anticipated new album Virgin arrives on June 27. Opening the LP, “Hammer” sets the tone with a mix of sensuality, heat, and urban grit.

Described by Lorde herself as “an ode to city life and horniness tbh,” the track pulses with late-night tension and introspective urgency. “There’s a heat in the pavement / My mercury’s raising,” she sings, over lush, minimal production co-crafted with longtime collaborator Jim-E Stack.

The visual rollout continues to push creative boundaries. Directed by Renell Medrano and filmed on location in Hampstead Heath, London, the upcoming music video promises striking, surreal imagery—including Lorde balancing pigeons on her shoulders while wearing braided pigtails, as revealed in a teaser.

- Advertisement -

“Hammer” is the third track shared from Virgin, following April’s mysterious “What Was That” and last month’s cinematic “Man of the Year.” Both songs debuted with bold visuals and unique fan experiences—including a flash mob-style park performance in New York that ended in police intervention.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to experience Virgin in full at special listening parties on June 25 and 26, ahead of Lorde’s international tour kicking off this September. The tour will feature support from Blood Orange, Empress Of, Nilüfer Yanya, and others.

Following the ethereal warmth of 2021’s Solar Power, Virgin marks a darker, more visceral direction for Lorde—raw, urban, and unfiltered.

With “Hammer,” she’s not just teasing a new album. She’s signaling a full-on creative rebirth.

Listen: Lorde – Hammer

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, June 20, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved