Lola Young Announces Gritty New Album ‘I’m Only Fking Myself’ – Out September 19*

UK singer-songwriter Lola Young has officially announced the release of her third studio album I’m Only F**king Myself, arriving September 19, 2025. Known for her raw lyricism and fearless attitude, the “Messy” hitmaker steps deeper into emotional territory with a record that blends honesty, grit, and poetic chaos.

The new album is described as an intimate portrait of Lola’s darkest, most vulnerable thoughts—offset by a defiant, no-filter voice that refuses to sugarcoat her truth. Created in collaboration with producers Manuka and Solomonophonic, I’m Only F**king Myself is unpolished in the best way: intentional, stripped-down, and brimming with personality.

Its lead single One Thing is already making waves, having amassed millions of streams and secured a spot in the UK Top 20 singles chart. The track showcases Lola’s ability to fuse soul, pop, and alt-R&B, all while wearing her emotional scars on her sleeve.

- Advertisement -

Following the viral success of Messy, which reintroduced her as a standout voice of Gen Z heartbreak, this album promises even deeper insight into her creative evolution. Fans can expect songs about loneliness, self-sabotage, resilience, and raw femininity—all unfiltered and unapologetic.

Lola’s artistic growth continues to resonate beyond the music. With each project, she strengthens her position as one of Britain’s most honest storytellers—one who’s not afraid to show the mess underneath the surface.

I’m Only F**king Myself isn’t just a title—it’s a mantra. And starting September 19, fans will get to hear every unapologetic note.