Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis Announce Star-Studded Concept Album ‘Warriors’ Inspired by Cult Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Brooklyn-based actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Eisa Davis have announced an exciting new concept album inspired by the cult 1979 film The Warriors. The album, titled Warriors, is produced by Nas and Mike Elizondo and will be released by Atlantic Records on October 18.

The 26-track album promises a star-studded cast of voices, with the full lineup to be revealed soon. Miranda and Davis shared in a press statement, “We’ve spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors’ journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way, we’ve gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we’ll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can’t wait to share these songs with you on October 18.”

The Warriors film, directed by Walter Hill and based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel, tells the gripping story of a New York street gang framed for the murder of a powerful gang leader named Cyrus. The gang must navigate their way from the Bronx to Coney Island while being pursued by rival gangs. The movie is renowned for actor David Patrick Kelly’s iconic line, “Warriors, come out to play-ay!”

Miranda and Davis’ conceptual album will reimagine this dramatic journey through music, bringing new life to the story of The Warriors. With Nas as the executive producer, the project is expected to blend powerful storytelling with compelling musical compositions.

Stay tuned for more updates on the featured artists and the release of Warriors this October 18.