Liam Gallagher Reacts to SNL Sketch About Oasis Reunion and Feud With Brother Noel

Liam Gallagher wasn’t too impressed with a recent Saturday Night Live parody of the infamous feud between him and his brother Noel Gallagher. The sketch, which aired on “Weekend Update” and featured SNL cast members Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson as the constantly feuding Oasis brothers, poked fun at their long-standing disagreements and the possibility of an Oasis reunion.

In the sketch, Sherman’s Liam and Johnson’s Noel hilariously argue about everything, even as they try to promote their 2025 reunion tour. The brothers, however, agree on random subjects, like their favorite cartoon characters, while Noel mocks Liam over a long-rumored personal issue from 1993. Parodying their iconic song Wonderwall, Johnson sings, “We said maybe, if Liam doesn’t act like a baby.”

After the skit aired, Liam responded with a curt message on X (formerly Twitter): “Are they meant to be comedians?” Sherman, who portrayed Liam in the skit, replied with humor, calling him a “LEGEND” in reference to the word’s frequent usage in the sketch.

The Oasis brothers’ real-life feud has been a subject of much speculation since their 2009 split. Talks of a possible reunion sparked earlier this year, and the band recently announced their highly anticipated Oasis Live ’25 tour, which will span North America, Europe, and Australia starting in September 2025.

While Liam may not have loved the SNL skit, fans remain hopeful that the reunion will happen without any more drama between the brothers.

Are they meant to be comedians — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 13, 2024