Oasis’ long-awaited reunion tour got off to a fiery — quite literally — start in Melbourne last night, when a fan launched flares into the crowd during the band’s closing song, “Champagne Supernova.” The incident turned what should’ve been a euphoric night for 50,000 fans into a moment of concern and chaos, prompting Liam Gallagher to unleash one of his signature, expletive-laden rants.

A Fiery Moment at Marvel Stadium

During the first of three sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, two red flares were seen shooting across the densely packed floor section just as Oasis wrapped up their 1996 classic. Concertgoers described seeing “flashes that looked like fire” before the smoke quickly dissipated.

Security reportedly performed bag checks and wand scans before entry, but it remains unclear how the flares made it inside. Stadium officials told ABC News that no injuries were reported and confirmed that additional security measures would be put in place for the remaining shows.

For fans in attendance, the moment was both shocking and surreal. “At first, I thought it was part of the show,” said Brad Bultman, an Oasis superfan who had queued since dawn for a front-row spot. “Then somebody picked up the live flare and threw it again — I just hoped no one was hurt.”

Liam Gallagher’s Explosive Reaction

Never one to bite his tongue, Liam Gallagher addressed the incident directly the following morning on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“To the massive C*** who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f***ed up individual and you will get yours trust me.”

Fans weren’t surprised by Liam’s outburst — after all, it’s quintessential Gallagher: blunt, raw, and fiercely protective of the audience. During the show itself, the frontman reportedly wagged his finger and mouthed “naughty, naughty” to the crowd immediately after the flare went off, before wrapping up the night with a smirk and a wave.

A Triumphant Return with a Dangerous Twist

The Melbourne show marked the opening night of Oasis’ Live 25 world tour — their first together in 16 years. Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the stage once again, joined by longtime bandmates Gem Archer and Andy Bell, along with drummer Joey Waronker and guitarist Mike Moore (filling in for Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, currently receiving treatment for prostate cancer).

Before launching into the first chords of “Rock ’n’ Roll Star,” Liam greeted fans with a cheeky, “G’day Australia! Did you miss us? Because we missed you!” — a line that sent the crowd into frenzy. Thousands of fans had queued since 5 a.m., singing Oasis classics outside the venue long before doors opened.

Despite the chaos, fans described the night as electric. “The band absolutely killed it,” said Bultman. “It was emotional. You could feel the history in every song.”

Safety and Rock ’n’ Roll Collide

While the flare incident didn’t result in injuries, it’s reignited ongoing conversations about concert safety — a topic under scrutiny since several high-profile crowd incidents in recent years. For a band like Oasis, known for its raucous, communal atmosphere, maintaining that energy while ensuring safety is a delicate balance.

Marvel Stadium officials have assured fans that “enhanced screening and security vigilance” will continue for the remaining two Melbourne shows and the upcoming Sydney dates. Victoria Police confirmed that there were no arrests and that the flare incident was not reported as a criminal matter.

What’s Next for Oasis’ Live 25 Tour

Oasis’ reunion has already become one of the most talked-about music events of the decade. The Live 25 tour — celebrating 25 years since (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? — continues with two more nights in Melbourne before moving on to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for a pair of sold-out shows.

If night one proved anything, it’s that Oasis are back with all the swagger, singalongs, and unpredictability that made them icons in the first place. As for Liam’s warning to the flare-thrower? Knowing his reputation, it’s probably best not to test him again.

FAQ

1. What happened at Oasis’ Melbourne concert?

During the first show of Oasis’ Australian leg, a fan set off two flares during the final song, “Champagne Supernova,” causing brief panic but no injuries.

2. How did Liam Gallagher respond?

Liam blasted the flare-thrower on X, calling them a “seriously f***ed up individual” and warning that “you will get yours.”

3. Will security be tightened for upcoming shows?

Yes. Marvel Stadium officials confirmed additional safety checks and security presence for the next Oasis concerts in Melbourne and Sydney.