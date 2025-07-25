Led Zeppelin Announce “Live EP” with Rare Performances from 1975 and 1979

Led Zeppelin fans are in for a treat this fall. On September 12, 2025, the legendary rock band will release a brand-new Live EP, marking the first time four iconic live tracks are available on CD. Simply titled Live EP, the release will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

The EP is part of the deluxe reissue of Physical Graffiti, which now comes in a three-LP set including a replica of the original 16-page concert program and a full-size poster. This collector’s edition celebrates the band’s historic live performances and offers fans a deeper glimpse into their golden era.

Two of the EP’s tracks, In My Time of Dying and Trampled Under Foot, were recorded at the legendary Earl’s Court concerts in May 1975 — a five-night run that remains one of the band’s most iconic moments. The flip side of the EP features Sick Again and Kashmir, both taken from their unforgettable headlining sets at Knebworth in August 1979.

While all four songs were previously featured in the 2003 Led Zeppelin DVD, this marks their first official release in audio-only CD format. The performances capture the raw energy and stage mastery that defined Led Zeppelin in their prime.

With Live EP, Led Zeppelin continues to build their timeless legacy, offering longtime fans and new listeners a rare chance to own essential live cuts in pristine quality.