Kiesza Drops “Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2” – A Seductive Pop-House Odyssey

Kiesza returns with Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2, a six-track collection that dives deep into sensual, late-night house vibes and intimate storytelling. Released today, July 25, 2025, this new volume continues her unique blend of pop-driven dance music — this time with a darker, more immersive mood.

The EP opens with the sultry “Stays In Bed,” co-produced by UK garage innovator Sammy Virji and Jess Cake, setting the seductive tone that flows through the entire project. Kiesza’s focus track, “Ruin My Life,” produced by Jess Cake and Sugar Jesus, is a standout — layered, playful, and emotionally charged. “It ends on a total climax,” says Kiesza, describing it as one of her most uninhibited productions to date.

“So Erotic” brings a bold collaboration with the legendary Peaches. Produced by Jess Cake, Sugar Jesus, and Bobby Love, the track explores NSFW lyrics and hypnotic beats, earning early buzz from Billboard as a “dark and titillating house track.” Elsewhere, “Runaway” — a tribute to queer art and fashion culture — was created with Baltimore’s Jaylen Brown, adding depth and community connection to the release.

Closing out the EP, “To Die To Sleep” takes a more experimental turn, weaving earth, wind, fire, and water into a rhythmic soundscape that moves both body and spirit.

Recorded mostly at her home studio with friends dropping in and out, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 is as spontaneous as it is cohesive. Kiesza also hits the road this summer with Bonnie McKee, with stops in Chicago, LA, and more — including a special album release party tonight in Brooklyn.

Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 Tracklist:

1. “Stays In Bed”

2. “Runway” (with Jaylen Brown)

3. “So Erotic” (with Peaches)

4. “It’s My Birthday”

5. “Ruin My Life”

6. “To Die To Sleep”

Kiesza Dancing and Crying Tour dates are:

AUG 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

AUG 6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

AUG 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

AUG 9 – Chicago, IL – Northalsted Market Days

AUG 10 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

AUG 11 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

AUG 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

AUG 14 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

AUG 15 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

AUG 16 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

AUG 19 – Ottawa, ON – Galerie SAW Gallery

AUG 20 – Montreal, QC – Le Belmont

AUG 22 – Waterloo, ON – Maxwell’s Concerts and Events

AUG 23 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

SEP 19 – Mexico City, MX – Foro IndieRocks!

SEP 20 – Zapopan, MX – C4 Concert House

SEP 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre