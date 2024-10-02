Lauryn Hill Sued by Fugees Co-Founder Pras Michel for Fraud and Breach of Contract

Lauryn Hill is in the legal spotlight as Fugees co-founder Pras Michel files a lawsuit against her, citing fraud, breach of contract, and financial mismanagement related to their 2023 reunion tour. According to Michel, Hill’s “arrogance” and control over the tour’s budget led to its downfall, despite strong advance ticket sales. He claims Hill rejected a $5 million offer to perform at Coachella 2024 without consulting the other group members, including Wyclef Jean.

Michel’s lawsuit, filed in New York, further alleges that Hill manipulated the tour’s finances, taking 60% of the tour advance for herself and leaving the remaining 40% for Michel and Jean. This split, Michel says, violated their long-standing agreement to divide profits evenly. Additionally, Michel accuses Hill of turning the Fugees’ reunion into a personal money-making venture, aiming to boost her solo career after her own tour failed to gain traction.

In response, Hill called the lawsuit “baseless” and “full of false claims.” She stated that Michel had received a $3 million advance for the tour, which he needed to cover legal fees related to his conviction for illegal lobbying. Hill also noted that both she and Wyclef Jean deferred their own payments to assist Michel.

Hill’s reputation has faced scrutiny in the past due to her chronic lateness, with one incident allegedly seeing her arrive hours late for a scheduled performance in Nairobi. Michel has pointed to these delays as a factor in tarnishing the Fugees’ brand.

The Fugees, whose 1996 album The Score became a groundbreaking success, have a complicated history of reunions, and this lawsuit marks another chapter of internal strife for the iconic hip-hop group. As Hill prepares for her upcoming European tour, billed as “Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees,” fans are left wondering how this legal battle will affect the future of the legendary group.

With Hill dismissing the allegations and Michel seeking damages, this lawsuit could be a defining moment for the Fugees’ legacy and their fans’ hopes for future reunions. Stay tuned for updates on this unfolding legal saga.