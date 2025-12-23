Lady Gaga is turning Christmas Eve into theater kid chaos energy. The kind we love.

The pop icon is officially releasing Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only, a concert film captured during an intimate, after-midnight performance at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theatre. The film premieres December 24 on YouTube, landing at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, just in time to hijack your holiday plans.

Recorded last year, the performance sees Gaga delivering Harlequin, her 2024 companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, in full. Yes, the same project where she steps into Harley Quinn’s glitter-smeared psyche and flips jazz standards into something darker, stranger, and deeply theatrical.

The Belasco show already had myth status. Phones and smartwatches were confiscated. The venue was transformed into a run-down apartment. The set kicked off after midnight. A six-piece band backed Gaga as she spiraled through jazz classics, emotional covers, and two original tracks that blurred the line between performer and character.

For months, fans only had whispers. No shaky clips. No leaks. Just vibes.

According to Variety, Gaga and her team deliberately sat on the footage. “This is not the right time,” they told themselves. Instead, they let the legend grow. Now, Gaga calls the release what it really is. A Christmas present. A rebellious one.

And honestly? She’s right. Dropping a moody, Joker-coded jazz concert film on Christmas Eve is peak Gaga behavior.

Gaga says the timing finally clicked. “Why not?” she explained. The project is deeply personal, weird in the best way, and made with zero concern for mainstream expectations. In her words, “By Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

That rebellious streak is also playing out on the awards circuit. Harlequin is currently nominated for Best Traditional Pop Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, a category Gaga has already conquered twice with Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale, her collaborations with the late Tony Bennett.

She’s also heading into the Grammys with serious momentum. Gaga has seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Mayhem and Record and Song of the Year for “Abracadabra.”

