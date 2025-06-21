Krewella Returns with “Crying On The Dancefloor” – A Stunning Melodic Techno Comeback

Krewella is officially back. After a three-year break from music, the iconic sister duo returns with their deeply emotional new single, “Crying On The Dancefloor.” A striking melodic techno release, the track encapsulates longing, healing, and the raw power of vulnerability — marking a bold new era for the artists behind some of electronic music’s most unforgettable anthems.

Their last release came in March 2022 with the album The Body Never Lies, followed by a tour that left the future of the group uncertain. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Yasmine Yousaf reflected on the emotional toll of the journey: “There was a moment we weren’t sure we’d create music again. But the will to persevere — to heal — led us here.”

Produced with long-time collaborator Cody Tarpley, the track opens with a haunting acoustic guitar line, soon met by the unmistakable voices of Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf. Their signature emotional storytelling is in full force, weaving a narrative of desire, grief, and strength. As the track unfolds, it builds toward an unexpected drop — an entrancing fusion of shimmering vocal melodies, tremolo textures, and pulsating melodic techno beats.

True to their roots in what they call “Emotional Dance Music,” Crying On The Dancefloor serves as more than just a comeback — it’s a manifesto. “There is strength in your sensitivity,” writes Jahan. “This song is a morsel of magic for those epic inner depths. Keep creating beauty. It matters.”

Krewella’s return is both intimate and powerful — a glowing beacon for anyone navigating darkness. With this release, they remind us that the dancefloor is not just a place to escape, but a space to feel, process, and transcend.

Listen : Krewella – Crying On The Dancefloor