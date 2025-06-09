Kiesza Embraces Sensuality in Bold New Single “Stays In Bed”

Kiesza is back with a bang — and this time, she’s bringing her most intimate and sensual energy to the forefront. The Canadian dance-pop sensation released her new single “Stays In Bed” on June 6, marking a bold new chapter in her musical evolution.
Co-produced by UK garage phenom Sammy Virji and emerging producer Jess Cake, the track blends seductive basslines with Kiesza’s signature vocals to create an unapologetically sultry club-ready anthem. Known for her retrofuturistic style and dynamic dance floor hits, Kiesza reveals a more personal, powerful layer of her artistry with this release.
“People have known me for my quirkiness, my nerdiness, my carefree spirit, and my love of dance,” Kiesza shared. “But it’s my sensuality that quietly fuels my creative fire. ‘Stays In Bed’ cracked something open… it set the tone for everything to come.”
The single is the first taste of her forthcoming album, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2, expected later this year. It follows the themes of vulnerability, transformation, and empowerment.
Virji, who delivered a standout set at Coachella 2025’s Sahara Stage, and Jess Cake — known for her work with BAMBIE THUG — bring underground UK sounds to the forefront of Kiesza’s reimagined identity.
To support the single and her new direction, Kiesza will extend her Dancing and Crying tour this summer, with stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and a headlining return to L.A.’s El Rey Theatre.
This is Kiesza like you’ve never seen — or heard — her before.
Kiesza Dancing and Crying Tour dates are:
JUN 27 – Toronto, ON – Toronto Pride 2025
JUL 1 – Vaughan, ON – Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025
AUG 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill
AUG 6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
AUG 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
AUG 9 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Market Days
AUG 10 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
AUG 11 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry
AUG 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
AUG 14 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
AUG 15 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag
AUG 16 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
AUG 19 – Ottawa, ON – Galerie SAW Gallery
AUG 20 – Montreal, QC – Le Belmont
AUG 22 – Waterloo, ON – Maxwell’s Concerts and Events
SEP 19 – Mexico City, MX – Foro IndieRocks!
SEP 20 – Zapopan, MX – C4 Concert House
SEP 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
“Stays In Bed” Lyrics:
Now don’t think I don’t feel you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywhere
Now don’t think I don’t see you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywhere
I wanna get you dirty
I wanna bend and stretch
I wanna get you working
Let me relieve your stress
I’m gonna get you swearing
Im gonna make you sweat
Don’t think you know what’s coming
What happens stay in bed
Stays in bed, stays in bed stays in bed
Stays in bed, stays in bed, stays in bed
Stays in bed, stays in bed stays in bed
Stays in bed, stays in bed
Now don’t think I don’t feel you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywher
Now don’t think I don’t see you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywhere
I wanna make you shiver
I wanna hear you scream
I wanna tie you up
And take you where you’ve never been
You’re gonna leave your body
One night you won’t forget
Don’t think you know what’s coming
But you’ll have no regrets
No regrets, no regrets, No regrets
No regrets, no regrets
Now don’t think I don’t feel you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywhere
Now don’t think I don’t see you
Come over come on touch me there
You put your hands upon my body
I move my body everywhere