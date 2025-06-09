Kiesza Embraces Sensuality in Bold New Single “Stays In Bed”

Kiesza is back with a bang — and this time, she’s bringing her most intimate and sensual energy to the forefront. The Canadian dance-pop sensation released her new single “Stays In Bed” on June 6, marking a bold new chapter in her musical evolution.

Co-produced by UK garage phenom Sammy Virji and emerging producer Jess Cake, the track blends seductive basslines with Kiesza’s signature vocals to create an unapologetically sultry club-ready anthem. Known for her retrofuturistic style and dynamic dance floor hits, Kiesza reveals a more personal, powerful layer of her artistry with this release.

“People have known me for my quirkiness, my nerdiness, my carefree spirit, and my love of dance,” Kiesza shared. “But it’s my sensuality that quietly fuels my creative fire. ‘Stays In Bed’ cracked something open… it set the tone for everything to come.”

The single is the first taste of her forthcoming album, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2, expected later this year. It follows the themes of vulnerability, transformation, and empowerment.

Virji, who delivered a standout set at Coachella 2025’s Sahara Stage, and Jess Cake — known for her work with BAMBIE THUG — bring underground UK sounds to the forefront of Kiesza’s reimagined identity.

To support the single and her new direction, Kiesza will extend her Dancing and Crying tour this summer, with stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, and a headlining return to L.A.’s El Rey Theatre.

This is Kiesza like you’ve never seen — or heard — her before.

Kiesza Dancing and Crying Tour dates are:

JUN 27 – Toronto, ON – Toronto Pride 2025

JUL 1 – Vaughan, ON – Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025

AUG 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

AUG 6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

AUG 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

AUG 9 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Market Days

AUG 10 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

AUG 11 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

AUG 13 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

AUG 14 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

AUG 15 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

AUG 16 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

AUG 19 – Ottawa, ON – Galerie SAW Gallery

AUG 20 – Montreal, QC – Le Belmont

AUG 22 – Waterloo, ON – Maxwell’s Concerts and Events

SEP 19 – Mexico City, MX – Foro IndieRocks!

SEP 20 – Zapopan, MX – C4 Concert House

SEP 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

“Stays In Bed” Lyrics:

Now don’t think I don’t feel you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywhere

Now don’t think I don’t see you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywhere

I wanna get you dirty

I wanna bend and stretch

I wanna get you working

Let me relieve your stress

I’m gonna get you swearing

Im gonna make you sweat

Don’t think you know what’s coming

What happens stay in bed

Stays in bed, stays in bed stays in bed

Stays in bed, stays in bed, stays in bed

Stays in bed, stays in bed stays in bed

Stays in bed, stays in bed

Now don’t think I don’t feel you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywher

Now don’t think I don’t see you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywhere

I wanna make you shiver

I wanna hear you scream

I wanna tie you up

And take you where you’ve never been

You’re gonna leave your body

One night you won’t forget

Don’t think you know what’s coming

But you’ll have no regrets

No regrets, no regrets, No regrets

No regrets, no regrets

Now don’t think I don’t feel you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywhere

Now don’t think I don’t see you

Come over come on touch me there

You put your hands upon my body

I move my body everywhere