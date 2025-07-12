Kid Cudi Drops “Grave,” a Pop-Rock Odyssey from Upcoming Album Free

Kid Cudi is back in full creative stride with “Grave,” the second single from his highly anticipated new album Free, due August 22. Following the dreamy tones of lead single “Neverland,” “Grave” offers a pop-rock evolution that captures the album’s theme of emotional and artistic liberation.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, “Grave” is a melodic, genre-blurring cut that leans further into Cudi’s pop sensibilities while maintaining his introspective lyrical signature. The track’s sound is cinematic and soaring, echoing anthemic vibes from his Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven era but with refined production and tighter structure.

The single arrives with a visually stunning music video directed by Samuel Bayer — a legendary name behind iconic visuals for The Rolling Stones, Green Day, and My Chemical Romance. Bayer’s rock background perfectly complements the song’s alternative edge, casting Cudi in a raw, surreal world that reflects both the beauty and chaos of inner freedom.

While the full Free tracklist is still under wraps, Cudi has confirmed it will feature thirteen tracks in total, with “Neverland” as track 2 and “Grave” positioned at number 9. Together, they set the tone for a deeply expressive, sonically ambitious record that’s shaping up to be one of his most defining works yet.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener drawn to Cudi’s evolving sound, “Grave” promises a glimpse into a liberated artistic vision. With Free on the horizon, Kid Cudi is once again reshaping boundaries — on his own terms.

Kid Cudi – Grave