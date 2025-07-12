Clean Bandit, Tiësto & Leony Team Up With Greek Producers on “Tell Me Where U Go” Remix

Clean Bandit, Tiësto, and Leony just dropped a powerful new remix for their hit single “Tell Me Where U Go” — and this time, the spotlight shines on Greece. With over 8 million streams already under its belt, the track’s global impact now gets a bold new twist from acclaimed Greek producers DAMIANO and Playmen.

Both forces in the Greek electronic music scene, DAMIANO and Playmen bring a unique flavor to this official remix. Known for their chart-topping productions and infectious melodies, they’re also key members of Arcade — the award-winning production collective behind numerous hits in Greece and abroad, including Klavdia’s “Asteromata.”

The remix elevates the original’s pop-dance DNA with Mediterranean finesse and festival-ready energy. DAMIANO’s signature rhythmic touch and Playmen’s anthemic layering inject a refreshing pulse into the collaboration, showing how Greek electronic music is crossing borders louder than ever.

“Tell Me Where U Go” continues to solidify Clean Bandit’s legacy as genre-blenders, with past collaborations featuring the likes of Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, and MARINA. Combined with Tiësto’s timeless production flair and Leony’s soaring vocals, the remix blends global sounds with a distinctly Greek edge.

With this latest drop, Clean Bandit and team continue their mission to push dance-pop boundaries, this time by spotlighting the talents of Greece’s top producers on a global scale. If the streaming numbers are any indication, this remix is already on its way to becoming a summer festival anthem.