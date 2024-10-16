Kendrick Lamar Dominates the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards with 8 Wins

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, held in Las Vegas, became Kendrick Lamar’s night as the Compton rapper dominated with eight awards, solidifying his place as one of hip-hop’s greatest talents. Lamar, who had 11 nominations, walked away victorious in every category he was nominated for, outshining the top nominee, Megan Thee Stallion, who led the night with 12 nods but left empty-handed.

Kendrick’s wins included coveted titles such as Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Not Like Us,” and Lyricist of the Year. His 2024 triumph adds to an already impressive career that spans multiple Grammy Awards and critical acclaim. Lamar’s collaboration with Metro Boomin and Future on “Like That” also secured the Best Collaboration award, while his directing work with Dave Free won Video Director of the Year for the impactful visuals of “Not Like Us.”

While Kendrick Lamar dominated, other notable winners included Nicki Minaj, whose album Pink Friday 2 won Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and Sexyy Red, who claimed Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist. The show, hosted by Fat Joe, leaned heavily into performances, with artists like Travis Scott, Big Boogie, and GloRilla lighting up the stage.

For Megan Thee Stallion, the night ended in disappointment despite her numerous nominations, as she didn’t take home any awards. Nonetheless, the Houston rapper was still a key figure of the night, securing nominations across major categories like Best Live Performer and Best Collaboration for her track “Wanna Be” featuring GloRilla.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards celebrated both established legends and rising stars, with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the clear standout of the evening.

2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: 21 Savage, Cardi B, Drake, Future, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

Winner: Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

Nominees: 21 Savage – American Dream, GloRilla – Ehhthang Ehhthang, Drake – For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Sexyy Red – In Sexyy We Trust, Megan Thee Stallion – Megan, Gunna – One of Wun, Travis Scott – Utopia

Winner: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: Doja Cat – “Agora Hills,” 41 – “Bent,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “Fe!n,” Nicki Minaj – “FTCU,” Sexyy Red – “Get It Sexyy,” Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi,” GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Winner: “Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future & Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott – “At the Party,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby – “Band4band,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Everybody,” Drake feat. J. Cole – “First Person Shooter,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Winner: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: Drake – “8 AM in Charlotte,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby – “Band4band,” 41 – “Bent,” Latto – “Big Mama,” Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa,” Cardi B – “Enough (Miami),” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti – “Type Shit”

Winner: Sexyy Red

Nominees: 41, 310babii, Bossman Dlow, Cash Cobain, Lady London, Skilla Baby, Tommy Richman

Winner: Future & Metro Boomin

Nominees: ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata), Common & Pete Rock, EarthGang, Flyana Boss, Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Winner: Missy Elliott

Nominees: Burna Boy, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Drake, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: 21 Savage, Cardi B, Common, Drake, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

Winner: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: 20k Visuals, A$AP Rocky, Cactus Jack, Cole Bennett, Dave Meyers & Travis Scott, Doja Cat & Nina McNeely, Offset

Winner: The Alchemist

Nominees: ATL Jacob, Cash Cobain, Hit-Boy, Hitmaka, Metro Boomin, Pete Rock, Q-Tip

Winner: The Alchemist

Nominees: Big Von, DJ D-Nice, DJ Drama, DJ Khaled, Kaytranada, Metro Boomin, Mustard

Winner: 50 Cent

Nominees: A$AP Rocky, Cam’ron & Ma$e, Cardi B, Drake, Fat Joe, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)

Nominees: 21 Savage – “Good Good” (Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage), A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak), Cardi B – “Wanna Be (Remix)” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B), Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake), J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole), Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne), Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Winner: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Nominees: Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Blessings,” Common & Pete Rock – “Fortunate,” Bossman Dlow – “Get in with Me,” Megan Thee Stallion – “Hiss,” Killer Mike – “Humble Me,” Big Sean – “Precision,” GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Winner: Ghetts (UK)

Nominees: SDM (France), Leys Mc (France), Racionais MC’s (Brazil), Budah (Brazil), Bashy (UK), Stefflon Don (UK), Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa), Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Winner: Club Shay Shay

Nominees: Bootleg Kev, Complex, Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, On the Radar, The Breakfast Club, The Joe Budden Podcast, The Shade Room, XXL