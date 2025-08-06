Kendrick Lamar Adds New Shows to 2025 Australia Tour

Kendrick Lamar is doubling down on Australia. The Grammy-winning rapper and Pulitzer Prize honoree has officially added second dates in both Melbourne and Sydney as part of his highly anticipated Grand National Tour, set to hit stadiums across the country in December 2025.

The expanded tour will now see Lamar perform two nights each in Melbourne and Sydney, with a mix of support from ScHoolboy Q and rising U.S. star Doechii. The new shows come in response to overwhelming demand from Australian fans and follow a year of global dominance from Lamar — both on the charts and on stage.

Kendrick Lamar’s Updated 2025 Australia Tour Dates

Melbourne – AAMI Park

Saturday, Dec. 3 – Support: ScHoolboy Q

Sunday, Dec. 4 (NEW) – Support: Doechii

Sydney – Allianz Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 10 – Support: ScHoolboy Q

Sunday, Dec. 11 (NEW) – Support: Doechii

🎟️ Tickets go on general sale Monday, August 11 — 1 p.m. AEST for Melbourne, and 2 p.m. AEST for Sydney.

💥 Vodafone pre-sale begins Thursday, August 7 at 11 a.m. (Melbourne) and 12 p.m. (Sydney) via grandnationaltour.com.

A Solo Return to Australia After a Triumphant Year

These 2025 shows mark Lamar’s first Australian performances since 2022’s Big Steppers Tour, but this time, he’s stepping onto the stadium stage solo — a shift from his current co-headlining run with SZA in North America.

Lamar’s live show has earned rave reviews. According to Rolling Stone, his U.S. performance with SZA was “strictly business — in a good way,” packed with high energy, powerful visuals, and immersive storytelling.

His return to Australia aligns with his explosive year, headlined by the viral success of “Not Like Us,” which:

Topped the ARIA Singles Chart for multiple weeks

Became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

Helped him dominate the ARIA Top 10 with two more tracks: “Luther” and “All the Stars”

Kendrick’s Award-Winning 2025 Run

Kendrick Lamar’s momentum didn’t stop at chart success. He also:

Swept five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us”

Delivered a headline-grabbing Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Embarked on an international leg of his tour, visiting Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia

Doechii & ScHoolboy Q Bring Star Power to the Stage

Lamar is bringing two unique voices along for the ride:

ScHoolboy Q , his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate and long-time collaborator, will support the first night in each city.

Doechii, known for her genre-blending style and bold performances, joins the lineup for the new second dates.

Both artists are also appearing alongside Lamar at the 2025 Spilt Milk Festival, with shows in Canberra, Ballarat, Perth, and the Gold Coast in late November and early December.

A Tour That’s Bigger Than Music

Presented by Live Nation and pgLang, Lamar’s Grand National Tour is more than just a concert — it’s a full artistic experience. Fans can expect:

Cutting-edge visuals

Politically conscious messaging

Signature choreography

A narrative-driven set that blends performance art with hip-hop

Final Word: A Must-See Event for Aussie Hip-Hop Fans

Whether you’re a long-time fan from the good kid, m.A.A.d city era or a recent convert after “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Australia tour is shaping up to be a landmark moment in live music.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a generational talent in full form.