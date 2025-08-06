John Mayer Celebrates Grateful Dead’s 60th With Heartfelt Tribute

John Mayer Honors Grateful Dead’s 60-Year Legacy With Emotional Tribute

In a powerful celebration of musical legacy, John Mayer joined forces with Dead & Company for a historic concert series marking 60 years of the Grateful Dead. Held from August 1 to 3 at San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park, the event brought fans, fellow musicians, and a wave of gratitude together in a multi-generational tribute to one of America’s most enduring rock bands.

A Weekend of Music, Memories, and Milestones

For Mayer, who has been part of Dead & Company since 2015, the weekend was more than just a performance — it was a celebration of connection, community, and the rich tapestry of musical history.

“Night 3 in Golden Gate Park celebrating 60 years of @gratefuldead will be one we’ll never forget,” Mayer wrote on Instagram.

Performing with core Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (77) and Mickey Hart (81), alongside Dead & Company’s Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane, Mayer expressed heartfelt thanks to the Dead’s loyal fanbase — affectionately known as Dead Heads — for embracing him into the fold.

A Legendary Lineup Joins the Celebration

The celebration reached new heights with special guest performances from other prominent musicians:

Trey Anastasio (Phish guitarist) joined the stage on August 3 for unforgettable renditions of “Scarlet Begonias” and “Fire on the Mountain.” “The lock we had going was instant,” Mayer praised. “Trey’s ear-to-fretboard data transfer time is unparalleled.”

Grahame Lesh, son of the Grateful Dead’s founding bassist Phil Lesh, played all three nights. Mayer extended “extra special thanks” to Grahame for being part of the milestone event.

Mayer Reflects on Jerry Garcia’s Legacy

No Grateful Dead tribute would be complete without a nod to the band’s late, legendary guitarist Jerry Garcia. In a moment of humility and reverence, Mayer acknowledged Garcia’s profound influence:

“I’ll never come close to playing like @jerrygarcia. But if I can somehow get you closer to him – and to the spirit he created 60 years ago – then I suppose I’ve done my job.”

Mayer’s sentiment reflects his long-standing view that he’s merely a steward of the Grateful Dead’s sound, not a replacement for its originators.

“No matter how many shows we play, I will always be a guest in this musical world.”

Honoring a Cultural Phenomenon

This 60th anniversary comes on the heels of another major accolade — the Grateful Dead’s recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024. The band’s surviving members described the honor as “beyond humbling,” emphasizing that the music belongs as much to their fans as it does to them:

“Our music belongs to the Dead Heads. This honor is as much theirs as ours.”

Grateful Dead was lauded as “a true American original” and “a social and cultural phenomenon since 1965.”

The Spirit Lives On

As Dead & Company continues to carry the torch, these performances served as a living tribute to six decades of revolutionary music, community spirit, and countercultural identity.

Mayer’s emotional words, matched by unforgettable performances, captured what so many Dead Heads feel — that the music never stops, and the spirit of the Grateful Dead remains alive, evolving, and always welcoming.