KAYTRANADA and Childish Gambino Mesmerize in Supernatural “Witchy” Music Video

KAYTRANADA has officially dropped the highly anticipated music video for his standout track “Witchy,” featuring the soulful vocals of Childish Gambino. The song, from his latest album TIMELESS, is a fan-favorite, and the eerie, supernatural-themed video brings it to life in stunning fashion. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the visual is a spellbinding journey that blends the worlds of music and mysticism.

Set in a rundown recording studio, the video opens with KAYTRANADA and Gambino, both dressed in custom Gucci, arriving to record. As Gambino begins to sing, the studio takes on an eerie tone with the presence of a supernatural sorceress who mirrors Gambino’s every move. KAYTRANADA eventually succumbs to her spell, stepping away from his mixers as the witch’s powers take hold.

The music video, which marks the first official release from KAYTRANADA’s TIMELESS project, complements the track’s otherworldly vibe. Fans of both KAYTRANADA and Childish Gambino will appreciate the duo’s seamless chemistry, as this collaboration showcases their ability to blend unique sounds and visual storytelling.

- Advertisement -

Both artists are fresh off their respective tours. KAYTRANADA is in the middle of his TIMELESS North American tour, set to wrap up in early November, while Childish Gambino recently postponed the latter half of his Bando Stone & The New World tour. Fans can still get a taste of their live energy by watching the “Witchy” music video, which is now streaming.

Stay tuned for more updates on new music from KAYTRANADA and Childish Gambino!