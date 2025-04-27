Justin Bieber Mourns the Loss of Grandfather Bruce Dale: A Heartfelt Tribute

In an emotional Instagram post, Justin Bieber has paid tribute to his late grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away peacefully at the age of 80. The Grammy-winning artist shared heartfelt memories of their bond, recalling moments from his childhood. “Papa, I always took all ur money lol,” Bieber wrote, reminiscing about how he would convince his grandfather to buy him snacks at hockey games.

Dale, who was the maternal grandfather of Bieber, had a deep influence on the singer’s life, offering unwavering support, especially when it came to sports. Bieber fondly remembered how his grandfather would “heckle” referees during games, adding a personal touch to his tribute. “I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven,” Bieber expressed, showing his pain at the loss. The post ended with a touching reflection: “I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.”

The loss comes at a turbulent time for Bieber, who has also recently spoken out against rumors and gossip surrounding his life, particularly regarding financial distress and personal challenges. As he mourns the loss of his beloved grandfather, Bieber has been working on new music, with hints of a major comeback soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the music scene after his 2021 album Justice.

- Advertisement -

Bruce Dale’s passing, confirmed by a local funeral home, marks a significant moment in the pop star’s life. His tribute highlights the profound connection the two shared, leaving fans with a glimpse into the personal side of the artist.