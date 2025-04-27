Ghost’s “Skeletá”: A Bold and Introspective Album Marking Their Evolution

It has been three years since Ghost’s fifth album, Impera, and in 2025, the band celebrates fifteen years since their debut, Opus Eponymous. Ghost now stands as one of the most important metal acts of the century, at the peak of their fame and success. This evolution is thanks to Tobias Forge’s vision, who refused to let the band settle for less than creative freedom.

This brings us to Skeletá, an album that signals a bold shift in the band’s direction. After the extroverted and socially charged Impera, Skeletá explores a more introspective, personal journey. Forge himself has acknowledged this change, aiming for a deeper emotional connection. The album cover reflects this contrast, offering a darker, more subdued aesthetic compared to its predecessor.

Thematically and musically, Skeletá dives into personal feelings and inner struggles, viewed through the band’s signature occult, melodic lens. It’s arguably the band’s most melodic album yet. While the ten tracks may not feature the usual live anthems, the album holds together as a high-quality, cohesive work. Singles like “Satanized” and “Lachryma” will shine during live shows, but the album’s power lies in its depth. The prog-infused “Umbra” and the heavy, melancholic “Missilia Amori” are standout tracks.

From the bright “Peacefield” to the hypnotic “Excelsis,” Skeletá finds Ghost exploring a more personal space. The duality of “Guiding Lights” and “De Profundis Borealis” offers some of the album’s most intriguing moments. While Skeletá may not be a definitive peak in the band’s career, it’s a vital chapter in their evolution, offering fans a more intimate and reflective experience.

Skeletá tracklist:

01. Peacefield

02. Lachryma

03. Satanized

04. Guiding Lights

05. De Profundis Borealis

06. Cenotaph

07. Missilia Amori

08. Marks Of The Evil One

09. Umbra

10. Excelsis