John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole Again (2025 Update)

14th Denial for Mark David Chapman

More than four decades after the tragic murder of John Lennon, the man responsible has once again been denied parole. According to New York prison officials, Mark David Chapman, now 70 years old, appeared before a parole board on August 27, 2025, only to face his 14th rejection.

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City. His next chance for parole will come in February 2027, though past hearings show little indication that his release will be approved.

The Crime That Shocked the World

On December 8, 1980, Chapman fatally shot Lennon outside the Dakota, the former Beatle’s Manhattan apartment building. Just hours earlier, Lennon had autographed a copy of his latest album, Double Fantasy, for his killer.

After the attack, Chapman remained at the scene, reading J.D. Salinger’s novel The Catcher in the Rye. He was arrested within minutes. Lennon was only 40 years old at the time of his death, and his murder sent shockwaves through the music world and beyond.

Chapman’s Words and Remorse

In previous parole hearings, Chapman has openly acknowledged the gravity of his crime. “I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life,” he admitted during a 2022 hearing.

Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, has consistently opposed Chapman’s release, citing public safety and the lifelong trauma caused by her husband’s murder. For many, the continued denials reflect society’s enduring recognition of the irreversible impact of Lennon’s loss.

Looking Ahead to 2027

As Chapman faces the remainder of his sentence, the world continues to remember Lennon through his music, activism, and lasting cultural influence. Each parole hearing reignites painful memories for fans, but also reaffirms the lasting legacy of the Beatle whose message of peace still resonates today.