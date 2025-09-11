A New Glimpse Into Bowie’s World

On September 13, 2025, the highly anticipated David Bowie Centre opens its doors at the V&A East Storehouse in London. Housing over 90,000 items from the icon’s life, the archive promises fans unparalleled access to Bowie’s creative process, stage costumes, handwritten notes, and even unfinished projects. Among the standout discoveries is a handwritten list of David Bowie’s 15 favorite songs, offering a rare look into the eclectic soundscape that shaped his artistry.

An Eclectic Mix of Genres and Eras

Bowie’s list reads like a roadmap through 20th-century music. It includes jazz legends like Miles Davis’ “Some Day My Prince Will Come” and Charles Mingus’ “Ecclusiastics”, alongside rock pioneers such as Little Richard’s “True Fine Mama”. He also spotlighted tracks he later reinterpreted, including The Beatles’ “Across the Universe” and Ronnie Spector’s “Try Some, Buy Some”.

From Roxy Music’s “Mother of Pearl” to Sonic Youth’s “Tom Violence”, the collection blends classic rock, experimental soundscapes, and even classical works like Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”. This diversity reflects Bowie’s own ethos: music without borders.

Why This Matters for Fans in 2025

The timing of this revelation couldn’t be more powerful. Alongside the opening of the Centre, a 12-disc box set, “David Bowie 6: I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002–2016),” has been released, capturing his final years of experimentation and live performances. The pairing of unreleased music with intimate artifacts like his song list offers a multidimensional way for fans to connect with Bowie’s genius.

Ultimately, Bowie’s favorite records don’t just highlight his influences—they invite fans to explore the music that inspired his endless reinvention. As curator Madeleine Haddon explains, the archive aims to spark creativity for a new generation. For anyone who has ever been moved by Bowie’s work, this list is both a playlist and a portal into his soul.

David Bowie’s 15 Favorite Songs:

Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”

Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”

Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”

Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”

The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”

Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”

Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”

Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”

Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”

The Beatles – “Across the Universe”

Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”

Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”

Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”

The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”

Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”