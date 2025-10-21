BLACKPINK’s global domination continues — this time with JISOO making her long-awaited debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The South Korean superstar has officially completed BLACKPINK’s full sweep of solo entries on the chart, as her new duet “Eyes Closed” with ZAYN debuts at No. 72 on the Oct. 25, 2025 edition.

Released October 10 via Bissoo/Warner Records, the single drew 5.8 million U.S. streams, 225,000 in radio airplay audience, and 2,000 downloads in its first tracking week, according to Luminate.

BLACKPINK Becomes the First All-Female K-Pop Group to Chart Solo — All Members

With JISOO’s latest entry, BLACKPINK achieves a rare feat: each of its four members — JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA — now has solo songs that entered the Billboard Hot 100. No other all-female K-pop act has done this before.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a look at each member’s solo chart history so far:

ROSÉ:

“On the Ground” (No. 70, 2021)

“Toxic Till the End” (No. 90, 2024)

“APT.” with Bruno Mars (No. 3, 2025)

“On My Mind” with Alex Warren (No. 60, 2025)

LISA:

- Advertisement -

“LALISA” (No. 84, 2021)

“Money” (No. 90, 2021)

“Rockstar” (No. 70, 2024)

“New Woman” feat. Rosalía (No. 97, 2024)

“Born Again” feat. Doja Cat & Raye (No. 68, 2025)

“Priceless” with Maroon 5 (No. 76, 2025)

JENNIE:

“One of the Girls” with The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp (No. 51, 2024)

“Mantra” (No. 98, 2024)

“ExtraL” with Doechii (No. 75, 2025)

“Handlebars” with Dua Lipa (No. 80, 2025)

“Like JENNIE” (No. 83, 2025)

“Love Hangover” with Dominic Fike (No. 96, 2025)

JISOO:

“Eyes Closed” with ZAYN (No. 72, 2025)

As a group, BLACKPINK’s Billboard Hot 100 journey began with “DDU-DU DDU-DU” in 2018 and includes 10 charted hits to date — including global smashes like “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez (No. 13, 2020) and “Pink Venom” (No. 22, 2022).

“Eyes Closed”: A Cross-Cultural Duet with Emotional Depth

“Eyes Closed” isn’t just a chart entry — it’s a testament to how K-pop continues to bridge global pop worlds. The duet pairs JISOO’s ethereal delivery with ZAYN’s soulful tenor, resulting in a cinematic slow-burn pop ballad about falling for someone without fear of the past.

“Say, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don’t know,” the two harmonize on the chorus, weaving a hypnotic blend of R&B, pop, and acoustic textures.

The track arrives as JISOO continues her Deadline World Tour performances with BLACKPINK, while ZAYN prepares for his 2026 Las Vegas residency and the next era following his critically acclaimed 2024 album Room Under the Stairs.

JISOO’s Solo Era Continues to Flourish

“Eyes Closed” follows JISOO’s debut solo mini-album AMORTAGE, released earlier this year. The project — featuring singles like “earthquake” and “Your Love” — marked a sonic evolution for the BLACKPINK member, blending emotional storytelling with glossy pop craftsmanship.

The mini-album topped the South Korea Albums Chart, racked up nearly 500 million global streams, and earned glowing reviews from outlets like Billboard, NME, and Nylon. Critics praised it as “a confident, kaleidoscopic pop record that cements JISOO’s individuality.”

Her influence extends far beyond music. As a global ambassador for Dior, Cartier, Dyson, and ALO Yoga, JISOO remains one of the most visible and influential stars on the planet — recently crowned the most-mentioned celebrity of New York Fashion Week 2024.

A Rare Billboard Legacy

BLACKPINK’s new milestone places them among elite company on the Billboard charts. The quartet joins a short list of legendary acts where every member has landed solo entries — including The Beatles, BTS, Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, New Edition, One Direction, and Wu-Tang Clan.

The achievement not only underscores BLACKPINK’s individual star power but also their collective influence on reshaping global pop. Each member has carved out a distinct identity while maintaining the group’s signature flair — something few groups in music history have managed with such success.

The Beginning of Another Global Chapter

As “Eyes Closed” climbs charts worldwide — debuting at No. 37 on the UK Official Singles Chart, No. 16 on the Downloads Chart, and No. 19 on the Sales Chart — it’s clear JISOO’s solo career is now running on global momentum.

With a song that blends emotional honesty and musical polish, JISOO and ZAYN have delivered more than a collaboration — they’ve crafted a statement of artistic unity that bridges continents and cultures.

FAQ

1. What is JISOO’s new song with ZAYN?

“Eyes Closed” is a duet between BLACKPINK’s JISOO and British artist ZAYN, released via Bissoo/Warner Records on October 10, 2025.

2. What milestone did JISOO achieve on Billboard?

She became the final BLACKPINK member to chart solo on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a first for any all-female K-pop group.

3. How did “Eyes Closed” perform in the UK?

It debuted at No. 37 on the UK Official Singles Chart, JISOO’s highest solo ranking to date.