In a move that’s shaking up the landscape of music journalism, Rolling Stone has officially merged with Vibe, the legendary magazine that defined hip-hop and R&B culture for three decades. The merger, announced late last week, marks a major consolidation under Penske Media Group, which owns both titles — and signals a renewed investment in Black music coverage.

A Landmark Union of Two Cultural Titans

Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin described the merger as an opportunity to “level up” the brand’s hip-hop and R&B reporting while investing in Vibe’s legacy “across video, podcasts, long-form journalism, social media, and experiential opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Vibe is joining forces with Rolling Stone,” Holguin said in a statement. “Vibe will continue to power cultural conversations and reestablish itself as a driving force for commentary and reporting.”

Vibe’s longtime Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas will return to the publication as strategic adviser, helping to guide the transition. “Coming back to Vibe in this role is deeply meaningful to me,” he told Billboard. “The opportunity to help guide Vibe into the next phase of its growth and continued legacy is an honor.”

The Fallout: Layoffs and a New Chapter

Not all the news was celebratory. Several Vibe staffers, including Mya Abraham and DeMicia Inman, announced their layoffs as the merger took effect. “Due to the Vibe/Rolling Stone merger my position was eliminated and I was laid off,” Inman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Abraham, meanwhile, has already launched a new R&B-focused podcast and Substack titled Play the B Sides, continuing her mission to amplify the genre’s voices.

Despite the staff cuts, both outlets announced they are hiring for key new roles — including a head of the Vibe brand, a video and podcast host, and an events producer — signaling an effort to reshape, not retire, the magazine’s identity.

Why This Matters for Music Journalism

The merger arrives at a crossroads for music media. While hip-hop continues to dominate global streaming charts, its dedicated coverage has struggled to find sustainable footing in traditional outlets. The integration of Vibe into Rolling Stone — a publication historically centered on rock and mainstream pop — represents a cultural pivot, one that acknowledges where the center of gravity in music truly lies today.

For decades, Vibe served as hip-hop and R&B’s definitive voice, offering deep reporting, style coverage, and cultural commentary long before the genre achieved mainstream validation. Founded in 1993 by Quincy Jones and Time Warner, Vibe chronicled the rise of icons like Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher — and even gave Barack Obama his first magazine cover back in 2007.

Although the print edition folded in 2014, the publication remained a digital cornerstone for Black music journalism, covering not only artists but also the intersections of fashion, politics, and identity within hip-hop culture.

A New Vision Under Penske

Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Group, has quietly been consolidating its influence over the music press. It now oversees Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Vibe — giving it unparalleled reach across genres and audiences.

By merging Vibe under the Rolling Stone umbrella, Penske appears to be positioning itself as the ultimate authority on music journalism in the digital era — spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, and beyond. Vibe’s voice, if preserved, could reintroduce a long-missing perspective: the unapologetically Black and culturally grounded storytelling that once set it apart.

The Legacy Continues

For readers who grew up with Vibe, this moment is bittersweet. The magazine’s DNA — its focus on rhythm, rebellion, and representation — shaped generations of artists and journalists. Whether this merger honors that legacy or dilutes it remains to be seen.

Still, with Rolling Stone pledging to “invest in Vibe across all platforms,” and Datwon Thomas back to steer the ship, there’s reason to hope that the magazine’s next era will blend tradition with transformation.

After all, Vibe was never just a magazine — it was the pulse of a movement.

FAQ Section

1. Why did Rolling Stone merge with Vibe?

The merger aims to strengthen Rolling Stone’s hip-hop and R&B coverage while investing in Vibe’s multimedia presence — from podcasts to live events.

2. What happens to Vibe magazine now?

Vibe will continue as a digital-first brand under Rolling Stone’s leadership, with new hires and expanded projects in interviews, events, and collector’s editions.

3. Who owns both Rolling Stone and Vibe?

Both publications are owned by Penske Media Group, which also owns Billboard. Penske has controlled Vibe since 2020.