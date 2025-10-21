When two boundary-pushing artists like Anna Calvi and Perfume Genius meet on the same track, you expect sparks. What you get instead is something quieter, deeper — a slow-burning emotional storm. Their new rendition of Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s “I See a Darkness” feels like a shared confession whispered in a dimly lit room, both tender and devastating.

The cover arrives alongside a moody video directed by Alexander Brown, following two friends through the electric haze of a London night. It’s more than a visual backdrop — it’s a cinematic echo of the song’s emotional gravity, capturing the messy beauty of human connection.

A Song About Intimacy Beyond Romance

In her statement, Calvi explained her decision to rework the 1999 indie-folk classic:

“So many songs are about romantic love. But I wanted to highlight the romance of the chosen family, the depth of connection that isn’t tethered to heteronormative ideals. It’s such a powerful song about the yearning for intimacy.”

- Advertisement -

That idea — love beyond labels — feels central to both artists’ work. Calvi, known for her fiery guitar work and operatic intensity, has long explored gender, desire, and identity through sound. Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) brings his own brand of emotional vulnerability, crafting music that’s both confessional and celestial.

Together, they don’t just cover “I See a Darkness” — they queer it, reinterpret it, and set it free.

The Art of Inhabiting Another’s Song

Calvi adds that inhabiting another songwriter’s world helps her better understand her own:

“When I sing someone else’s words, I feel like I’m getting closer to myself somehow, because the songs I choose express something I can’t articulate.”

It’s a statement that speaks to her evolution as an artist. Since releasing her Mercury-nominated album Hunter in 2018 — and its companion Hunted, featuring collaborations with Julia Holter and Courtney Barnett — Calvi has increasingly blurred the lines between performer, composer, and storyteller.

Her recent scoring work for BBC’s Peaky Blinders (seasons 5 and 6) cemented her as one of today’s most cinematic songwriters, while her new Substack, Carving Silver in Strange Weather, promises to open her creative world even wider. The platform will feature unreleased songs, playlists, and essays — a direct line to her creative process.

Perfume Genius: The Perfect Counterpoint

Perfume Genius’s recent album, Glory (2025), continues his exploration of vulnerability and transcendence. His voice — aching, luminous — brings a spectral dimension to “I See a Darkness.” The pairing with Calvi’s smoky intensity feels organic, even fated.

It’s as if the song, originally a meditation on mortality and friendship, has found its modern incarnation — a queer hymn for 2025, wrapped in empathy and defiance.

- Advertisement -

Why It Matters

Covers can often feel safe, nostalgic. This one doesn’t. It reshapes a cult classic through a modern queer lens, expanding its meaning for a new generation.

In a time when connection feels fragile — when loneliness and digital distance often blur the line between intimacy and isolation — Calvi and Perfume Genius remind us that love, in all its forms, remains radical.

What’s Next

With her new Substack and whispers of fresh solo material, Anna Calvi seems poised for a new creative chapter. Perfume Genius, meanwhile, continues his tour for Glory, a record that’s as emotionally grand as its title suggests.

Together, they’ve delivered not just a cover, but a manifesto of feeling — one that invites listeners to look inward and listen closer.

FAQ

Q1: Who originally wrote “I See a Darkness”?

A: The song was written and performed by American singer-songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham), first released in 1999.

Q2: What inspired Anna Calvi to cover the song?

A: Calvi wanted to spotlight the “romance of chosen family” and explore intimacy outside of romantic conventions.

Q3: Where can fans access Anna Calvi’s new content?

A: Through her Substack, Carving Silver in Strange Weather, where she shares unreleased songs, playlists, and essays.