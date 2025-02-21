JENNIE Drops New Single “ExtraL” with Doechii Ahead of Debut Album Ruby

JENNIE is keeping the momentum strong for her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby, with the release of a brand-new single. “ExtraL”, a high-energy collaboration with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, arrived on February 21, bringing fierce confidence and bold production to the next phase of JENNIE’s solo career.

“Do my ladies run this?” the duo chant in the hyped-up chorus, as they trade verses in the accompanying music video, dressed in sleek matching ivory suits with red shirts underneath—exuding power and confidence.

“ExtraL” is just one of several star-studded collaborations on JENNIE’s upcoming album Ruby, which is set for release on March 7. The album features 15 tracks, including previously released single “Mantra” and collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. JENNIE also teamed up with Dominic Fike on the emotional track “Love Hangover”.

With “ExtraL” showcasing JENNIE’s bold artistry and undeniable charisma, anticipation for Ruby is higher than ever.

Listen to JENNIE’s “ExtraL” featuring Doechii below and get ready for the full Ruby experience on March 7!