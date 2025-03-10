Jenna Ortega Calls Lady Gaga “One of the Most Talented” After Wednesday Season 2 Collaboration

Jenna Ortega has shared high praise for Lady Gaga after the two worked together on Wednesday Season 2. Gaga was officially announced as part of the Netflix series’ cast last year, and while filming wrapped in late 2024, the release date remains unconfirmed.

Speaking at IndieWire, Ortega described working with Gaga as an incredible experience, calling her “one of the most talented individuals” she has ever collaborated with. She also highlighted the special atmosphere on set, working alongside Gaga and director Tim Burton—two figures who have deeply inspired her.

Beyond her talent, Ortega praised Gaga’s kindness and generosity, noting that while the pop icon is known for her unpredictability, she consistently brings warmth to those around her.

Gaga’s role in Wednesday Season 2 is still a mystery, but with her involvement and Ortega’s glowing words, excitement for the show’s return continues to grow. Fans are eagerly awaiting Netflix’s official release date announcement later this year.