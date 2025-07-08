back to top
Greek Edition

J Balvin’s “Rio” Breaks Records: 38th No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay in 2025

A heartfelt tribute to his son, “Rio” climbs from No. 11 to the top spot, making J Balvin the undisputed Latin airplay king.

By Echo Langford
In
Latin

J Balvin has once again etched his name in the annals of Latin music history. His latest single, “Rio,” has rocketed from No. 11 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart dated July 12, 2025, marking his 38th No. 1 hit—the most by any artist in the chart’s history.

Released on January 24 via Sueños Globales/Capitol/ICLG, “Rio” is more than just a commercial hit—it’s a deeply personal track, named after Balvin’s son. The single’s sharp rise is credited to a 57% surge in audience impressions, totaling 8.1 million across the U.S. during the June 27–July 3 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Much of this surge came from key Univision radio stations, with KVVF-FM (San Jose) leading the charge, followed by Phoenix, Houston, and Chicago. “Rio” is the fourth single this year to make a leap of 10+ spots to reach No. 1—joining the ranks of Myke Towers, Gerardo Coronel, and Gloria Estefan.

- Advertisement -

“I am so incredibly happy,” Balvin shared with Billboard. “Each of those 38 songs represents a huge milestone in my journey.”

Interscope Capitol’s EVP Nir Seroussi hailed Balvin’s influence, calling his latest chart-topper a “testament to his relentless creativity” and his global impact on the future of Latin music.

With “Rio,” J Balvin proves once more why he’s not just a hitmaker—but a pioneer continually redefining Latin pop for a worldwide audience.

- Advertisement -

Dive Deeper on Hit-Channel:

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved