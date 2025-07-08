My Chemical Romance’s “Long Live The Black Parade Tour” Heads to Southeast Asia in 2026

My Chemical Romance is officially heading to Southeast Asia in 2026 with their explosive Long Live The Black Parade Tour—a celebration of the 20th anniversary of their iconic third album, The Black Parade.

The emo legends revealed the news on Instagram, confirming six dates across Asia next year. The tour will begin on April 18 in South Korea, with stops in Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, before wrapping up on May 3 in Jakarta, headlining Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival.

Exact ticket prices and sale dates are still under wraps, but fans across the region are already buzzing with anticipation.

The “Long Live The Black Parade Tour” officially launches in North America this month, where the band will perform The Black Parade in its entirety—a rare treat for longtime followers of the band and a powerful nostalgia trip for 2000s alt-rock lovers.

Originally released in 2006, The Black Parade became a cultural touchstone with tracks like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Famous Last Words,” and “I Don’t Love You.” Now, two decades later, the band is bringing its theatrical, cathartic energy back to the stage in full form.

MCR’s return to Asia marks their first extended visit since their reunion, and this anniversary tour promises unforgettable live moments for a new generation of fans, while giving longtime supporters the tribute performance they’ve waited years for.

Stay tuned to Hit Channel for updates on ticket drops and exclusive tour content.