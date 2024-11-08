J Balvin and Kris R. Unveil New Music Video for “Sornero” Shot in Medellín

Latin music superstar J Balvin has teamed up with rising urban artist Kris R. to release their new single, “Sornero.” The track tells the story of a passionate connection with a strong, independent woman. The lyrics describe her as empowered, having reached financial independence through her work on a digital platform that allowed her to buy a truck, undergo surgery, and invest in luxury brands.

Accompanying the single is the official music video, directed by My Oldskin and filmed in Medellín, specifically in the Manrique neighborhood. The video captures the artists performing against the lively backdrop of Medellín’s streets, surrounded by beautiful women, and highlighting various local spots. One standout scene features Balvin recreating a recording studio within one of the Metrocable cable cars, bringing Medellín’s unique character to the performance.

“Sornero” is now available on all digital platforms, bringing fans a vibrant mix of music and Medellín’s urban charm.