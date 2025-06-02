“I Wish You Nothing but a Very Sore Arm” – Iron Maiden Manager Slams Phone Use at 2025 Tour Shows

Iron Maiden are proving once again that their legacy isn’t just about loud riffs—it’s about creating unforgettable live experiences. As the legendary metal band storms through their Run for Your Lives World Tour, manager Rod Smallwood has issued a heartfelt thank you to fans who honored the band’s simple request: put the phones away and enjoy the moment.

The tour, which kicked off with two sold-out shows in Budapest as part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, has been a triumph. Not only did fans embrace the music, but many followed Smallwood’s pre-tour plea to limit phone use and be present.

“We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens,” Smallwood stated. “It’s so much better when the band can see you unencumbered. That drives them forward without distraction.”

While a few ignored the rule, the majority respected the atmosphere Iron Maiden strives to create—one filled with passion, eye contact, and raw connection. Smallwood humorously added, “To the selfish few… I wish you nothing but a very sore arm!”

The tour also marks the debut of new drummer Simon Dawson, stepping in after longtime member Nicko McBrain stepped back from touring. Fans have welcomed Dawson with thunderous support, a gesture Smallwood described as “incredible.”

With upcoming shows across Europe, Iron Maiden’s message is clear: put the phone down, raise your horns, and be part of something real.

Iron Maiden 2025 remaining tour dates:

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date