Iron Maiden Documentary to Feature Paul Di’Anno’s Final Interview

Iron Maiden is set to release a new feature-length documentary in 2025, celebrating their 50-year legacy with a deep dive into their music, influence, and loyal fanbase. Created in collaboration with Universal Pictures Content Group, the film will be an emotional and powerful tribute to the legendary heavy metal band.

A key highlight of the documentary is the final interview with Paul Di’Anno, Iron Maiden’s original vocalist, who passed away last year at the age of 66. His time with the band helped shape their early sound, and his last recorded words add a poignant touch to the film.

The documentary also features exclusive interviews with lifelong fans and major artists influenced by Iron Maiden, including actor Javier Bardem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, and KISS’ Gene Simmons. Alongside personal stories, viewers will be treated to rare archival footage and newly animated sequences of the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie.

Directed by Malcolm Venville (Churchill At War) and produced by Dominic Freeman (Spirits In The Forest – A Depeche Mode Film), the documentary will provide an in-depth look at Iron Maiden’s journey from underground pioneers to global rock legends. While the official title and release date are yet to be announced, the film is expected to debut in autumn 2025.

For fans of Iron Maiden and heavy metal history, this documentary is set to be an unforgettable celebration of one of the most influential bands of all time.