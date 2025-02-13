INXS announce 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Listen Like Thieves

Australian rock legends INXS have announced a special 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their 1985 breakthrough album, Listen Like Thieves. Set for release on May 9, the reissue will be available in multiple formats, including a 1LP vinyl and an expansive 3CD set packed with rare and unreleased material.

A Fresh Mix and Rare Recordings

The deluxe edition will feature a brand-new mix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks, offering a refreshed take on the album’s signature sound. Fans can also look forward to:

Unreleased outtakes and demos

Never-before-heard songs

An exclusive band interview with writer Paul Sexton

B-sides, remixes, and live recordings

The rare BBC concert “Live From The Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986”

Celebrating a Rock Classic

- Advertisement -

Originally released in 1985, Listen Like Thieves was a defining moment for INXS, launching them into global superstardom with hits like “What You Need” and “Listen Like Thieves.” The album’s unique blend of rock, funk, and new wave set the stage for their later successes, including Kick (1987).

With this 40th anniversary edition, INXS are giving fans a chance to rediscover one of their most influential albums in a whole new way.

Pre-orders for the Listen Like Thieves deluxe edition are available now!