Harry Styles season is officially back on.

The pop shapeshifter has dropped “Aperture,” the lead single from his newly announced fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., arriving March 6 via Erskine/Columbia. The track marks Styles’ first new solo music since Harry’s House, and it doesn’t ease you in. It floats, swells, and hits straight in the chest. Emotional but controlled. Nostalgic without being soft.

Fans in New York got an early taste at a listening party at Manhattan’s Rough Trade, and according to reports, things got intense. Tears. Group silence. Big feelings. Some listeners compared the track’s atmosphere to Lorde’s “Ribs,” Billie Eilish’s “Chihiro,” and even Styles’ own left-field fan favorite “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” That’s not a random comparison. “Aperture” lives in that same space where vulnerability meets curiosity.

A Familiar Creative Partner, A Sharper Mood

“Aperture” was co-written and produced by Kid Harpoon, Styles’ long-time collaborator and executive producer of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Harpoon was also a key architect behind Harry’s House, the 2022 album that won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

That record cemented Styles as more than a pop star. It positioned him as a tastemaker with range. The new single suggests he’s not chasing that moment again. He’s refining it. The production is airy but restless. The vocals feel intimate, almost overheard. Less arena-ready banger, more late-night headphone confession.

Madison Square Garden, Again. And Again. And Again.

Alongside the single, Styles announced a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, part of his upcoming Together, Together Tour, which kicks off May 16. Thirty nights. Same venue. Zero hesitation.

The residency will anchor a limited tour visiting seven cities, with a rotating lineup of special guests including Robyn, Shania Twain, and Jamie xx. It’s an eclectic mix, and very on-brand. Styles has always played the long game when it comes to curation, and this lineup signals a tour built around mood, not just hits.

Harry’s House was warm, sunlit, and domesticated. Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. already sounds messier. More nocturnal. The title alone hints at emotional whiplash. Romance. Distance. Movement. “Aperture” feels like the door cracking open, not the full reveal.

The takeaway is simple. Harry Styles isn’t trying to outdo his past success. He’s reshaping it. If this single is the tone-setter, 2026 might be his most emotionally precise era yet.