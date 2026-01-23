James Blake Drops “Death of Love” Ahead of Trying Times

James Blake Returns With “Death of Love” Ahead of New Album Trying Times

James Blake is back, and he’s not playing it safe.

The Grammy-winning singer-producer dropped “Death of Love,” the lead single from his upcoming seventh studio album, Trying Times, set for March 13 via Good Boy Records. Alongside the track, Blake released a striking live performance video directed by Harrison & Adair. Shot in a stark office environment, the visual pairs Blake’s ethereal vocals with the London Welsh Men’s Choir, crafting a haunting contrast that underscores the song’s emotional weight.

Exploring Intimacy and Isolation

Trying Times promises to be more than a collection of songs. According to Blake’s label, the album navigates the fragile space between connection and solitude, offering a raw, transparent perspective on love, anxiety, and the pressures of modern life. The soundscape moves seamlessly through soul, electronica, and subtle hip-hop influences, showcasing the producer’s signature style while remaining deeply personal.

Blake has consistently blurred genre boundaries, collaborating with megastars like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar while maintaining his own visionary voice. His catalog has amassed over 2.2 billion streams, cementing him as one of the most influential artists shaping contemporary music today.

Collaborations and Track Highlights

Trying Times is a 12-track LP that features standout contributions from UK rapper Dave and Los Angeles vocalist Monica Martin. Highlights include the Monica Martin-assisted “Didn’t Come to Argue” and the Dave-featuring “Doesn’t Just Happen”. The album opens with “Walk Out Music” and concludes on a reflective note with “Just a Little Higher.”

Blake first teased the record three days ago via the album’s official website, tryingtimes.info, emphasizing that this project is his first independent studio album after leaving Republic Records. Fans can expect a project that comments on the relentlessness of modern life while balancing introspection with sonic experimentation.

Tracklist:

01 Walk Out Music

02 Death of Love

03 I Had a Dream She Took My Hand

04 Trying Times

05 Make Something Up

06 Didn’t Come to Argue [ft. Monica Martin]

07 Doesn’t Just Happen [ft. Dave]

08 Obsession

09 Rest of Your Life

10 Through the High Wire

11 Feel It Again

12 Just a Little Higher