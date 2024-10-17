Harry Daniels: From Viral TikTok Star to Music Sensation with Debut Single “I’m Him”

Harry Daniels, the TikTok sensation known for his viral “Can I sing for you?” videos, has officially stepped into the music world with the release of his debut single “I’m Him.” After captivating audiences with his spontaneous serenades to celebrities like Katy Perry, Doja Cat, and Barack Obama, Daniels is now focusing on building a serious music career, starting with this electrifying electro-pop track.

“I’m Him,” which premiered on New York’s Z100 on October 17, draws inspiration from Daniels’ meteoric rise to fame on TikTok, where he boasts over 1.6 million followers and more than a billion views. The song not only captures his experiences as a viral star but also showcases his talent as a musician ready to step into the spotlight. In a nod to his social media roots, Daniels even incorporates his iconic catchphrase, “Can I sing for you?” into the lyrics, linking his viral persona to his newfound musical ambitions.

Daniels’ journey to fame began with a bold strategy: performing intentionally awkward and surprising serenades for famous figures to get their reactions. This unique approach quickly gained traction online, with his videos garnering millions of views and reactions from stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and even former presidents Obama and Biden. His spontaneous, often humorous performances became a signature style, setting him apart in the crowded social media landscape.

However, Daniels always had his sights set on more than just viral fame. From a young age, he was passionate about music, producing tracks and writing songs long before his TikTok fame. “I’ve always had my eye on the prize,” Daniels explains, emphasizing that his ultimate goal was to launch a successful music career. Now, with “I’m Him,” he’s doing just that, proving that he’s more than a social media personality—he’s a serious artist with talent and ambition.

As Daniels shifts gears from TikTok star to musician, he remains committed to creating content that engages his audience. He designed the cover art for “I’m Him” himself and performed the single live for the first time at iHeart’s Dunkin’ Music Lounge in New York. While he acknowledges the unpredictability of transitioning from viral content to music, Daniels is determined to showcase his abilities and evolve as an artist.

Fans can expect more original music from Daniels in 2025, as he’s already working on new projects. While his “Can I sing for you?” videos may continue in some form, his focus now is on making a lasting impact in the music world. For Daniels, his viral fame is just the beginning of a promising career as he prepares to release more singles and solidify his place as a musician to watch.

With “I’m Him,” Harry Daniels has officially made the leap from TikTok sensation to a rising music star, and it’s clear that this is only the start of what’s to come.